Local girls play in All-Star match

Marysville High School girls soccer players, from left, Hope Powers, Celia Soller and Anna Weigand played in the Ohio Capital Conference All-Star match on Sunday at Westerville South. The contest matched the Capital and Central All-Stars against each other and ended in a 3-3 stalemate. Soller tallied a goal for the Capital team in the final minute to give her squad a 3-2 edge. The Central squad, for which Powers played defense, notched the tying goal as time was expiring. Weigand played the first half for the Capital team and had five saves in the net.

(Photo submitted)

