Local golf report

Members of the Fairbanks High School boys golf team display their runner-up trophy from the Panther Invitational. Pictured from left are Cross Hackathorne, Travis Brake, Seth Payne, Justin Brackenridge, Aidan Wilson, Logan Bocsy and coach Scott Coon.

(Photo submitted)

Panthers take second place at own invitational

The Fairbanks boy’s golf team finished four strokes behind the winning team from Olentangy (330) at the Panther Invitational at Darby Creek Golf Course on Tuesday.

