Returning lettermen for the Fairbanks High School boys golf team are from left, Travis Brake, Seth Payne, Aidan Wilson and Justin Brackenridge. The Panthers are 11-1 in Ohio Heritage Conference matches.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Sam Dillon)

––––

FHS boy golfers down ‘Burg; are 11-1 in OHC matches

The Panthers of Fairbanks upped their Ohio Heritage Conference golf record to 11-1 on Monday.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.

Comments

comments