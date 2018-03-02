Local prep cagers earn Central District accolades

BOURQUIN

The top talent that hit the basketball courts in central Ohio this season extends to a number of players in Union County.

The 2017-18 Central District all-star teams were announced today by a panel of area sports writers.

The local area’s list is led by one first-teamer in Jonathan Alder’s Sydney Bourquin.

The sophomore guard was named to the girls’ top squad for Division II.

Bourquin averaged 12.8 points per game as the Lady Pioneers finished the season with an 11-12 record.

A double-double season average led to Avery Clark’s selection to the girls’ second team in Division III.

Clark, a senior, averaged 11 points and 10 rebounds per game for the 17-8 Lady Cats.

Third-team girls honors were bestowed on Marysville’s Sarah O’Neil (Division I), Emily Davis (Division II) of Jonathan Alder and Fairbanks’ Emily Wilson (Division III).

O’Neil concluded her senior season with the 9-14 Lady Monarchs by averaging 15.2 points per game.

Another fourth-year player, Davis scored at an 11.5 clip for Alder.

Lady Panther senior Wilson averaged 10.6 points and seven rebounds per game.

There was one local boys cager who was honored among the top three teams in his division.

Jonathan Alder junior Jacob Koenig was named to the Division II third team.

He is averaging 12.2 points per game for the 18-4 Pioneers, who will open tournament competition on Saturday afternoon with a home game against Columbus DeSales.

The local area also saw several hoopsters earn honorable mention status.

They are as follows:

Boys

Division I

-Bodie Eberhart and Marshall Francisco, Marysville;

Division II

-Jackie Santa-Emma, Jonathan Alder;

Division III

-Cross Hackathorne and Jacob Nicol, Fairbanks, and Harley Day and Riley Price, North Union.

Girls

Division III

-Logan Stidham, Fairbanks, and Taylor Day, Maddi Ruhl and Paxon Stofcheck, North Union.

—

Eberhart, a junior, averaged nearly 14 points per game for the 8-15 Monarchs.

Francisco averaged eight points and five rebounds per game during his senior campaign.

Santa-Emma, who is a sophomore, is scoring at a 10.6 per-game clip for the Pioneers.

Hackathorne averaged 11 points and Nicol chipped in with nine per game for the 11-12 Panthers. Both are juniors.

Harley Day, a sophomore, averaged 10.5 points and seven rebounds per game for the 12-11 Wildcats.

Price averaged 10.8 points per contest during his senior season.

Stidham played the final half of her senior season. She averaged 13 points per outing as the Lady Panthers finished with a 10-13 record.

Taylor Day, Ruhl and Stofcheck, all of whom are seniors, respectively averaged nine, eight and seven points per game for the Lady Cats.

