Marysville’s Jacob Ranker (22) battles for possession of the basketball during Tuesday evening’s 80-61 loss to Westerville North.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Tim Miller)

––––

Marysville High School boys basketball coach Ryan Grose had high praise for Westerville North after the Warriors defeated his Monarchs, 80-61, during an Ohio Capital Conference cross-over game on Tuesday.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.