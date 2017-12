Marysville wrestlers Jacob Marsh (left) and Tyler Connolly placed fourth and fifth respectively in the 152 and 285-pound weight classes at the Walsh Ironman Tournament.

(Photo submitted)

––––

The Marysville High School wrestling team placed 24th during the annual Walsh Ironman Tournament over the weekend. There were 80 teams representing 17 states that competed in the tournament.

