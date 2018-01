Marysville wrestler Jake Marsh (left) finishes a single leg on an opponent in this file photo. Marsh won his third consecutive championship at the Top Gun Invitational in Alliance on Saturday.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Tim Miller)

––––

Jake Marsh of Marysville won his third consecutive championship at the Top Gun Invitational on Saturday. The annual tournament was held Friday and Saturday at Alliance High School.

