Marysville 10U Champions

The Marysville Junior Baseball and Softball Association season has to come a close and the 10U Plexus Shultzslim.com team has been crowned the tournament champions this past week after winning two close ball games. The youngsters finished their season at 9-1 to also secure the league title. Players are from left, first row: Kindon Blakesley, Miles Armstrong, Quinn Rockenbaugh, Lucas Francis, Brandon Fann and Justin Hanson. Back row: Coach Jason Shultz, Connor Shultz, Brandon Itnyre, Luke Bankes, Coach Brodie Rockenbaugh, Carter Rockenbaugh, Paulo Spaeth, Hayden Beswick and Coach Steve Bankes. Not photographed: Blake Murgatroyd.

