Carissa Baker, an outside hitter for Marysville High School, returns a serve from Westerville North during the first set on Thursday. The Lady Monarchs struggled to get past Westerville, resulting in a 3-0 loss.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Sam Dillon)

––––

The Lady Monarch volleyball squad lost a hard-fought 26-28, 23-25, 23-25 decision to Westerville North on Thursday.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.

Comments

comments