Jacob Marsh of Marysville holds on to Padraic Gallagher of Lakewood St. Edward during the Division I semifinals match at the state wrestling tournament. Marsh won by a 3-2 decision to advance to the state finals tonight.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Kevin Behrens)

––––

For the first time since 2015, Marysville High School will be represented in a state wrestling championship match.

