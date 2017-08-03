Meet the new coach

Tami and Jerry Buerger of Marysville spent an evening with newly-appointed Ohio State University head basketball coach Chris Holtman (center). Along with other seat license holders at the Value City Arena on Tuesday, they said they were very impressed with Holtman as he expressed his excitement for the upcoming basketball season, his coaching philosophy and also introduced his coaching staff and families. The Buergers have been Ohio State men and women’s basketball fans for more than 33 years.

