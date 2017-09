Members of the Marysville High School girls soccer team celebrate their first victory of the season at Westerville North on Tuesday.

Keeper Anna Weigand finished with five saves during the first half as the Lady Monarch varsity soccer team notched its first victory of the season, a 2-0 verdict at Westerville North on Tuesday.

