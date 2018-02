Marysville’s Tyler Bates has a front head-lock on Westerville North’s Mitch Potterf during the 170-pound regional semifinal match at MHS on Wednesday. Bates won the match by a 7-2 verdict. The Monarchs claimed the regional title by beating the Warriors and Lancaster.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Tim Miller)

––––

The drought is over.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.