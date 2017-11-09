MHS gridders earn honors

Several Marysville High School football players have earned special awards for the 2017 season. In the above photo, Mike Powers (top) and Walker Heard have been named to the Ohio Capital Conference’s Central Division first team. Stephen Shamhart and Tommy Rush also earned first-team OCC Central honors. Rush was the player of the year in the division and also earned the Monarchs’ Golden Lion award.

(Journal-Tribune photos by Tim Miller)

Several special awards were presented this week to members of the Marysville High School football team.

