Ethan Smeagel of MHS (top) has an opponent wrapped up in a “merkle” during this district semifinal match. Smeagel will be making his first appearance in the high school state wrestling tournament this week.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Kevin Behrens)

––––

The five-man crew that will represent Marysville High School during this week’s Division I state wrestling tournament is by and large a group that is used to competing on that big stage.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.