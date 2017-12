Members of the Marysville High School girls and boys swimming teams are pictured with their trophies from Monday’s Whetstone Invitational. The girls won the team title of their meet and the boys were runners-up in their competition.

(Photo submitted)

––––

Marysville High School’s girls and boys swimming teams performed well during Monday’s annual Whetstone Invitational.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.