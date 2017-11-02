Miller within one game of Cordell for Pickers lead

The Pigskin Pickers race is getting mighty interesting as we head into the final few weeks of the regular season.

Reporter Mac Cordell, who posted a 9-3 record last week, barely maintains his overall lead at 84-27.

Cordell, who has been dropping like a hot rock is feeling the heat from sports editor Tim Miller.

A 10-2 slate a week ago leaves Miller at 83-28 and nipping at Cordell’s heels.

All of the Pickers had solid weeks, with the Ohio State-Penn State game being the difference.

Miller picked the Buckeyes, while Cordell went with the Nittany Lions.

Publisher Kevin Behrens and sports reporter Sam Dillon, both went 10-2 to tie Miller for the week’s top honor.

Behrens is a game back of Miller at 82-29, while Dillon is still trying to dig his way out of the mess he has created for himself. Dillon could be the second picker in the history of the column (1988) to go from first to worst. Cordell is the only other picker to fall to such a low. Dillon is 75-36 for the season.

Managing editor Chad Williamson and reporter Will Channell continue to be “huddle buddies”.

They both posted 9-3 records last week and are tied at 80-31 for the season.

The local high school season is down to one team.

The Jonathan Alder Pioneers will travel to Clinton Massie on Friday for the Division IV, Region 16 quarterfinals.

Miller and Dillon will be covering the game.

Jonathan Alder-

Clinton Massie

Williamson: Clinton-Massie by 9

Miller: Clinton-Massie by 6

Behrens: CMHS by 1

Cordell: Falcons by 9

Channell: Clinton-Massie by 9

Dillon: Clinton-Massie by 7

Cook: Jonathan Alder by 12

Laslow: Jonathan Alder by 7

Truitt: Jonathan Alder by 6

Van Hoose: Jonathan Alder by 7

Bengals-Jaguars

Williamson: Jaguars by 9

Miller: Jaguars by 7

Behrens: Jaguars by 2

Cordell: Jacksonville by 6

Channell: Jaguars by 9

Dillon: Jaguars by 3

Cook: Jaguars by 14

Laslow: Jaguars by 7

Truitt: Jaguars by 3

Van Hoose: Jaguars by 7

Ohio State-Iowa

Williamson: OSU by 10

Miller: OSU by 14

Behrens: OSU by 3

Cordell: Buckeyes by 4

Channell: OSU by 9

Dillon: OSU by 10

Cook: Ohio State by 21

Laslow: Ohio State by 14

Truitt: Ohio State by 12

Van Hoose: Ohio State by 17

Clemson-North

Carolina State

Williamson: Clemson by 13

Miller: Clemson by 10

Behrens: Clemson by 4

Cordell: Tigers by 9

Channell: Clemson by 9

Dillon: Clemson by 14

Cook: Clemson by 16

Laslow: Clemson by 6

Truitt: Clemson by 7

Van Hoose: Clemson by 6

Miami-Virginia Tech

Williamson: Miami by 12

Miller: Miami by 7

Behrens: Miami by 5

Cordell: Canes by 11

Channell: Virginia Tech by 9

Dillon: Miami by 10

Cook: Va. Tech by 3

Laslow: Miami by 7

Truitt: Miami by 7

Van Hoose: Miami by 6

Michigan State-

Penn State

Williamson: Penn State by 13

Miller: Penn State by 7

Behrens: Penn St by 6

Cordell: Lions by 22

Channell: Penn State by 9

Dillon: Penn State by 14

Cook: Penn State by 14

Laslow: Penn State by 10

Truitt: Penn State by 7

Van Hoose: Penn State by 7

West Virginia-Iowa State

Williamson: West Virginia by 3

Miller: Iowa State by 6

Behrens: Iowa St. by 8

Cordell: Cyclones by 8

Channell: West Virginia by 9

Dillon: West Virginia by 3

Cook: West Virginia by 10

Laslow: Iowa State by 6

Truitt: West Virginia by 6

Van Hoose: West Virginia by 7

Oklahoma-Oklahoma State

Williamson: Oklahoma by 10

Miller: Oklahoma by 6

Behrens: Oklahoma by 9

Cordell: Cowboys by 2

Channell: Oklahoma by 9

Dillon: Oklahoma by 3

Cook: OK State by 14

Laslow: OK State by 6

Truitt: Oklahoma by 7

Van Hoose: Oklahoma by 6

Alabama-LSU

Williamson: Alabama by 10

Miller: Alabama by 14

Behrens: Bama by 10

Cordell: Tide by 26

Channell: Alabama by 9

Dillon: Alabama by 21

Cook: Alabama by 21

Laslow: Alabama by 10

Truitt: Alabama by 12

Van Hoose: Alabama by 10

Arizona-USC

Williamson: USC by 14

Miller: USC by 6

Behrens: USC by 11

Cordell: Trojans by 8

Channell: USC by 9

Dillon: USC by 7

Cook: USC by 3

Laslow: Arizona by 7

Truitt: USC by 6

Van Hoose: USC by 7

Stanford-Washington State

Williamson: Stanford by 6

Miller: Stanford by 7

Behrens: Wash. St. by 12

Cordell: Cardinal by 4

Channell: Stanford by 9

Dillon: Stanford by 6

Cook: Washington State by 12

Laslow: Stanford by 7

Truitt: Washington State by 7

Van Hoose: Washington State by 6

Disclaimers:

Williamson: “Tough draw for the Pioneers. I don’t know that they have the size to slow down Massie. West Virginia better hope the giant killer version of Iowa State doesn’t show up. Also hopefully this is the week I can shake Channell off my leg.”

Miller: “The Pioneers will have their hands full against Clinton Massie. Good luck to the Pioneers.”

Behrens: “Seeing how Williamson is talking about not being able to shake young Will off his leg, instead of retorting back like Cousin Eddie said-Wiliamson has a little ‘Mississippi Leg hound’ in him and it’s just best to let Wee Willy get it out of his system unless your wearing short pants. Channell has taken this column to a new low and is now “Channelling” disclaimers, too”

Cordell: “I love November football. College conference races are taking shape and rivalry games are here. High School playoff games are here. And everyone knows, when the weather gets cold…Mac gets hot!”

Channell: “I love November pickers. Picking college conference races that are taking shape and rivalry games are here. Picking high dchool playoff games is here. And everyone knows, when the weather gets cold … Will stays the same!”

Dillon: “Had a good week, but wouldn’t you know it, so did everyone else. Maybe I should be the last to submit my picks. Playoff high school football is here, it is fun, exciting and heartbreaking. Good luck JA.”

