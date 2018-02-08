Monarch athletes sign

Several Marysville Monarch athletes are pictured after signing letters of intent to play their sport at the next level during a ceremony at Marysville High School on Wednesday. The athletes are from the left, front row, Sara Berkland, Indiana University, rowing; Grace Alsop, Ball State University soccer; Abby Jacobs, University of North Carolina-Ashland, soccer; and Hope Powers, University of Findlay, soccer; back row, Michael Helton Jr. , University of Rio Grande, bowling; Steven Shamhart, Urbana University, football; Matt Walters, Bowling Green State University, soccer; and Brett Cingle, Mount Vernon Nazarene University, soccer.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Sam Dillon)

