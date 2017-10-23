Monarch boys soccer team advances in tourney with victory over Warriors

Marysville Journal-Tribune
Ryan Peck, left, and Matthew Walters, right, of Marysville jump to head a ball off of a corner kick. The Monarchs downed Watkins Memorial 3-0 to move on in the Ohio High School Athletic Association tournament. Marysville will host Westerville Central on Wednesday.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Sam Dillon)

The Monarchs of Marysville will be moving deeper into the Ohio High School Athletic Association  boys soccer tournament after downing Watkins Memorial 3-0 on Saturday.

