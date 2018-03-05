Monarch grapplers in the hunt for district title

Tyler Bates of Marysville High School holds Nick Copley of Dublin Coffman in an arm bundle during the opening round of the Divsion I Central District wrestling tournament at Hilliard Darby on Friday. Bates went on to win the match by a 16-0 technical fall.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Kevin Behrens)

––––

The Marysville grappling Monarchs got their Division I district wrestling tournament underway at Hilliard Darby on Friday. Marysville has five wrestlers that are still in the hunt for a district title.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.