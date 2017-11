Marysville High School head football coach Brent Johnson talks to his team after a game from the 2017 season. The Monarchs finished the campaign with a 4-6 record.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Chad Williamson)

––––

The Marysville Monarchs put the wraps on another high school football season with last Friday’s victory over Central Crossing. The team finished the campaign with a 4-6 record after the triumph over the Comets.

