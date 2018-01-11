Monarch gymnasts win meet

CALVERT

Marysville High School’s gymnastics team upped its Ohio Capital Conference record to 4-1 with a victory over three league foes on Wednesday.

The Lady Monarchs finished with a team score of 127.65.

OCC opponents were Westland (112.25), Central Crossing (107.65) and Franklin Heights (53.60).

Buckeye Valley of the Mid Ohio Athletic Conference finished second in the meet with 115.65.

Mary Calvert of MHS was first in the all-around with a score of 33.40.

Megan Erickson was fifth all-around at 29.95.

MHS’ top five finishes in other events were as follows:

-Vault: Calvert, third, 8.2; Lauren Deere, fifth, 8.0;

-Bars: Calvert, first, 8.6; Katelyn Rabe, third, 8.2; Erickson, fifth, 7.35;

-Beam: Calvert, first, 8.3; Grace Keller, fourth, 8.0; Deere, fifth, 7.9;

-Floor exercise: Calvert, third, 8.3; Deere, fourth, 8.2.

