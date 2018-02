Members of Marysville High School’s wrestling team display their Division I regional championship trophy. The Monarchs will face St. Paris Graham in the opening round of the state duals on Sunday at The Ohio State University’s St. John Arena.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Tim Miller)

––––

The Marysville Monarch wrestling team will battle in a rematch with St. Paris Graham during the opening round of the Division I state duals tournament on Sunday.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.