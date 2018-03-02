Monarch wrestlers will battle for District title

Marysville’s Nathan Dewitt is in an over-under tie-up against a Groveport opponent during the Division I sectional championship match. Dewitt, a senior, won the title in the 170-pound bout and will join his Monarch teammates at the district tournament that begins Friday afternoon at Hilliard Darby.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Kevin Behrens)

––––

The next rung on the climb up the post-season ladder will arrive on Friday for the Marysville High School wrestling team.

