Marysville’s Phillip Hughes puts the ball in the basket against Bellefontaine on Tuesday. Hughes scored eight points during the Monarchs’ 68-54 loss.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Tim Miller)

––––

Marysville High School boys basketball coach Ryan Grose could not hide his feelings after Tuesday’s 68-54 loss to Bellefontaine.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.