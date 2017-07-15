New athletic training facility to move in

From left: Steve Bell, Jason Goodwin, Mike Karcher, Kevin Truitt, Carly Truitt, JR Rausch, Terry Emery and John Connolly shovel dirt at a ceremonial ground breaking for a new training complex to open this fall at the former Nestle Wellness Center at 1701 London Ave. The center will offer a traditional fitness center along with yoga, massage and nutritional assistance.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Sam Dillon)

Athletics in Marysville can be something of a big deal and soon the athletes will have a place they can call their training grounds for when it comes time for the big game. The Better Than Yesterday athletic complex will be opening its doors to the public, come this autumn. They will be moving into the old Nestle Wellness Center at 1701 London Ave.

