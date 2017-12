No big scheme changes planned for Alder cagers

The Pioneers’ boys varsity basketball team is pictured from left, front row, Jacob Koenig, Mike Ferrito, Luke Shepherd, Henry Walker, Daniel Heinig, Cameron Androw, Drew Begin and Jackson Izzard; back row, Cameron Headings, Jaron Wheelbarger, assistant coach Ryan Swinehart, head coach Brent Cahill, assistant coach Thomas Urban, Jackie Santa-Emma and Josh Ellis.

(Photo submitted)

––––

The Jonathan Alder boys basketball squad (which posted a 15-8 record a year ago) isn’t going to change very much on either offense or defense this year.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.