NU bowlers top Panthers

Hunter Johnson of Fairbanks follows through after rolling the ball down the lane at Marysville Lanes during a match against North Union. Johnson picked up 267 pins during the loss.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Sam Dillon)

––––

The North Union Wildcats bowling teams have found a knack for winning matches as they pushed their winning streak to four and increased their season record to 5-1 after downing the Panthers of Fairbanks at Marysville Lanes on Friday.

