North Union’s Mason Soviak goes up for a lay-up while a Columbus Academy defender attempts to block his shot. Soviak tallied 12 points during the Wildcats’ 59-40 tournament loss that ended their season.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Sam Dillon)

The North Union Wildcats opened and closed their post basketball season all in one night. The 16th seeded Cats faced off against No. 6 Columbus Academy in Division III Central District action.

