NU girls open post-season with one-sided victory

Journey Blevins of North Union leaps for a layup after stealing the ball and breaking away from the Northmor defense during a Division III Central District Sectional Semifinals basketball game at North Union. The Lady Cats dominated the game winning 52-10.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Sam Dillon)

––––

The Lady Cats of North Union opened their Division III basketball tournament season with a dominating 52-10 win over Northmor on Tuesday. The one-sided contest came as no surprise to Lady Cats head coach Rachel Weaver.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.