The North Union girls basketball team will play at Marysville this evening. The game was originally scheduled for Friday evening, but was rescheduled due to the Ohio State-USC Cotton Bowl Classic, which will be played on Friday. Lady Cat seniors leading the team are from left, Carlee Terrill, Paxon Stofcheck, Maddie Ruhl, Avery Clark and Taylor Day.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Sam Dillon)

