Josie Duncan, of North Union, sets the ball during a match against Pleasant. The Lady Cats struggled against the Lady Spartans as Pleasant was able to sweep three sets to win the match and drop NU’s record to 1-4 on the season.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Sam Dillon)

––––

The Lady Cats of the North Union slipped to 1-4 on the volleyball season after suffering a three-set sweep of 25-21, 25-10 and 25-12 by the hands of Pleasant on Thursday.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.

Comments

comments