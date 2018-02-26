NU Wildcat grapplers defend sectional title

Trevor Chippas of Fairbanks (top) attempts to gain control of Skyler Cowgill of North Union during the semifinals of the Division III sectional wrestling meet at Madison Plains High School. Chippas placed second and Cowgill placed fourth at the meet.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Sam Dillon)

––––

The North Union Wildcat grapplers will be moving on to the Division III Central District meet after claiming first place at the sectional meet on Saturday at Madison Plains High School.

