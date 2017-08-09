NU wins tourney

The 14U North Union baseball team recently captured first-place honors at the Urbana Summerfest Tournament. The Wildcats defeated Chillicothe in the championship game. The team is sponsored by Memorial Health Sports Medicine. Members of the squad are from left, front row, Eli Mishler, Grayson Beeney, Dawson Kiess, Christian Isler and Caleb Isler; back row, coach Mike Fluhart, Cortland Fluhart, Carter Andrich, Chaz Reeder, Jacob Willis, Cordell Nicholson, coach Keith Willis and coach Kevin Isler.

