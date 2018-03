Fairbanks’ baseball lettermen are from left, front row, Jaeden Eickhoff, James Yoder, Alan Schnees and Wes Pyers; back row, John Pastirzyk, Braxton Wilhelm, Mason Smith and Alex Jones. The Panthers will play games in Myrtle Beach next week.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Tim Miller)

––––

The varsity baseball and softball teams from Fairbanks High School will be hitting the road in search of warmer climates during the coming days.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.