Fairbanks’ Kelsey Thorbahn, left, digs the ball against Madison Plains Tuesday evening. Pictured to the right is Mikayla Mansfield. The Lady Panthers improved to 23-0 with their three-set tournament victory over the Golden Eagles.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Tim Miller)

––––

The Fairbanks High School volleyball squad put another notch on its net Tuesday evening with a three-game sweep over Madison Plains.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.

Comments

comments