Isaac Hornsby (52) of Fairbanks brings down a Benjamin Logan runner in this file photo.The Panthers will travel to Southeastern on Friday.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Will Channell)

––––

As the midway point of the 2017 high school football season draws closer, the Fairbanks Panthers have an opportunity to go above the .500 mark.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.

Comments

comments