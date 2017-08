Kate Clarridge, 8, of Marysville displays her award at the recent UCI BMX World Bike Championship. Clarridge earned a trip to the finals and placed eighth in the competition. She transferred out of the moto rounds with a third and a first place and held onto fourth in her quarterfinal main race. She then came from gate 7 to get third in her semifinal.

(Photo submitted)

