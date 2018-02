North Union’s Riley Price (right) goes up for a shot against Fairbanks’ Baylor Green Tuesday evening. Price sank two late free throws as the Wildcats won, 49-47.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Tim Miller)

––––

Free throws were a rare commodity Tuesday evening when the boys basketball teams from North Union and Fairbanks squared off during a Union County battle on the Panthers’ court.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.