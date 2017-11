Lexi Wills (top photo) sits on her horse, Bentley, after winning two ribbons at the All-American Quarter Horse Congress. She finished 10th in the Small Fry Trails and 11th in Small Fry Western Pleasure.

(Photos submitted)

––––

A sea of sequins, braided horse manes and enough cowboy boots to open a new boot store were the sights to be seen at the All-American Quarter Horse Congress this past month.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.