Anthony Padovano (center) of North Union throws the football while a host of NU linemen attempt to hold off the Ontario defense during a football game Friday night at Ontario. The wildcats defeated the Warriors 17-14 to improve to 3-2 on the season.

(Photo submitted)

––––

The North Union football “Road Warriors” continued their winning ways away from Richwood with Friday’s 21-17 victory at Ontario.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.

Comments

comments