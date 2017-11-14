Soccer awards presented

These members of the Fairbanks High School girls soccer program have earned special awards for the 2017 season. They are from left, head coach Randy Spain, Division III Central District coach of the year; Devin Baum, most improved; Megan Olson, second-team All-Ohio, first-team Central District, first-team Ohio Heritage Conference, team MVP and Panther defensive player of the year; Emma Cook, first-team All-District, first-team OHC and team midfielder of the year; Coree Gifford, Panther award; Kayla Green, honorable mention OHC and coach’s Panther award; and Samantha Adkins, third-team All-District, second-team OHC and FHS forward of the year.

(Photo submitted)

