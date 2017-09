Zach Rausch of Marysville waits for the ball to approach him during Saturday’s varsity soccer match at Sylvania Southview. Rausch scored a goal during the Monarchs’ 2-2 tie.

(Photo submitted)

Marysville’s varsity boys soccer team batted Sylvania Southview to a 2-2 deadlock on Saturday.

