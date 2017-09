Jonathan Alder’s girls soccer team ran its record to 11-0-1 with a 2-1 victory over Tecumseh on Wednesday.

Maggie Ridder and Sophia Thomas scored goals for the Lady Pioneers.

Nora Squires finished with five saves.

Monarchs tie

Marysville’s boys tied with Dublin Coffman, 2-2, on Thursday.

The Monarchs’ goals came from Ryan Peck and Max Brennan.

Mason Taylor finished with nine saves.

