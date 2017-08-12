Softball champs

The North Union youth softball leagues recently wrapped up the 2017 season and the girls of the Bahan Farms team finished on top in the ‘C’ league. The girls are listed from left to right, front row, Emma Cockrell, Kelsie Price, Aubrey Brown, Shelby Cowgill, Rylan Riffle, second row: Lexi Bahan, Dallis McIntire, Ryleigh Rasey, Lindsay Willis, Haddley Jordan, back row: coach Randall Riffle, coach Taylor Bahan, coach Travis Bahan and coach Brittanie Bahan.

(Submitted Photo)

