Special Olympics athletes-Monarch baseball team will play softball game

Special Olympics athlete Grayson Green, left, and Monarch baseball player Casey Gould prepare to field the ball in this file photo. The Marysville Schools Special Olympics team and the MHS baseball squad will play a unified softball game Monday evening at the Marysville High School varsity baseball diamond.

(Journal-Tribune photo by Tim Miller)

––––

The Marysville Schools Special Olympics program and the Marysville High School baseball team will join together for a softball game on Monday.

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.

Comments

comments