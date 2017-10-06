St. John Jaguars triumph

The St. John’s Lutheran School volleyball team won the COAL League championship for the first time since 2011. Members of the squad are from left, front row, Emma Hamilton, Lily Vollrath, Kaitlin White, Allie Boyd and Julie Headings; back row, coach Allison Gorton, Olivia Vollrath, Sylvia Eley, Carly Fitzwater, Anna Lynch, Grace Gorton and Deb Boyd.

(Photo submitted)

––––

The St. John’s volleyball team, the COAL regular season champions, upped its record to 9-2 with a 25-16, 25-15 victory over Polaris Christian Academy.

