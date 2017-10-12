Team finishes successful season

The Marysville High School Lady Monarchs JVBlue soccer team finished its season with a record of 12-1-1. The Lady Monarchs won their final game against Olentangy Orange, the only team that had previously defeated them previously. The game was scoreless until last minute and a half of the game. At which point, Leah Hardy scored the game winning goal. Members of the team are from left, front row, Emma Boger, Leah Hardy, Hannah Scott and Erica Duquet; second row, Shelby Downey, Stella Moiser and Destinee Fry; back row, Liz Downie, Makenzie Cauchi, Abbie Welsh, Kendal Ellerbrock, Grace Grimm and Maria Kessler. The team was coached by Christian Blevins. The squad outscored opponents 55-9 with 11 shutouts.

(Photo submitted)

For the full story, Subscribe To Our E-edition.

Comments

comments