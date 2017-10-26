Team places second

The Silver team finished as runner-up for the 2017 season in Division II of the Marysville Junior Football Association. Members of the squad are from left, front row, Justin Severance, Caden Potts, JP Scheiderer, Connor Lassiter, Mason Luke, Nathan Wood, Kyle Valencia, Luke Fehrman and Rocco Marchetti; second row, Sam Brickner, Jacob Schiffer, Matthew Krutowskis, Cameron Wallace, Jackson Sloan, Hayden Ervin, Gabriel Gregg, Drue Fraker and Dakota Crooks; back row, coaches Chad Sloan, Dana Green, Terry Toops, Doug Lassiter and Nate Schiffer.

