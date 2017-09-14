Team wins league

The team sponsored by Parkview Drive Thru recently won the summer session of the City of Marysville’s coed softball league played at the Union County Joint Recreation District fields on County Home Road. The team finished the season undefeated and placed second in the league tournament. Team members pictured above are, from left, front row, Brandi Clapsaddle, Rachael Bray, Breann Purcell, Jessie Spoerr, Amanda Kern, Beth Crofut and Alena Bankes; back row, Chad Williamson, Rex Kelley, Josh Bray, Tony Couch and Josh McElroy.

(Photo submitted)

